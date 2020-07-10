BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has intercepted another U.S. military convoy this week after obstructing a previous one near the city of Al-Qamishli.

According to a field report from northeastern Syria, the Syrian Army intercepted the U.S. military convoy as it was attempting to bypass their checkpoint near the village of Mansef Al-Tahtani.

The report said this incident on Friday occurred near the strategic town of Tal Tamr, which is jointly controlled by the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in western Al-Hasakah.

No clashes took place between the two forces and the report specified that the U.S. turned around without pressing the issue further.

Over the past few weeks, these incidents in northeastern Syria have become more prevalent, especially since the U.S. announced its implementation of the “Caesar Act”, which is a net set of sanctions that seek to weaken the Syrian economy and government.

The residents of northeastern Syria and the army have begun expressing their anger over these sanctions, with several protests taking place over the last week.

