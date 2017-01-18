BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) intensified their military operations in the Wadi Barada area of western Damascus today, striking the final defenses at the Tahtani Roundabout of the Al-Fijah Springs.

Leading today's charge on the Al-Fijah Springs is the Syrian Arab Army's 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division; they have already captured a number of points near Wadi Salaam this morning.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army controls more than half of the Al-Fijah Springs; however, they still do not have possession of the main water treatment facility that feeds into the capital city.

Map showing the location of the Al-Fijah Springs in the Barada Valley
As the map illustrates above, the Syrian Arab Army controls more than half of the Al-Fijah Springs, but the water treatment facility is still under Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's (formerly Al-Nusra Front) is still some 500 meters from the government's front-lines.

 

