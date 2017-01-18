BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) intensified their military operations in the Wadi Barada area of western Damascus today, striking the final defenses at the Tahtani Roundabout of the Al-Fijah Springs.

Leading today's charge on the Al-Fijah Springs is the Syrian Arab Army's 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division; they have already captured a number of points near Wadi Salaam this morning.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army controls more than half of the Al-Fijah Springs; however, they still do not have possession of the main water treatment facility that feeds into the capital city.

Advertisement

As the map illustrates above, the Syrian Arab Army controls more than half of the Al-Fijah Springs, but the water treatment facility is still under Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's (formerly Al-Nusra Front) is still some 500 meters from the government's front-lines.

Share this article:































