BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:55 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their assault in the Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus on Thursday night, striking the jihadist rebel defenses near the small town of Wadi Al-Diba'a.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army killed 11 militants from Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) at the town of Wadi Al-Diba'a after they scored a direct hit on a jihadist gathering point near the Deir Maqran axis in Wadi Barada.

On Friday morning, the Syrian Arab Army's 4th Mechanized Division stormed Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's positions at the northern axis of the Wadi Barada area, resulting in a fierce battle that is still ongoing at the moment.

In addition to the ground assault, the Russian Air Force has launched over 10 airstrikes in Wadi Barada today, hitting Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham gathering points around this mountainous region in rural Damascus.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  US Coalition systematically destroying Syrian infrastructure since 2012: Russian MoD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Syrian Army intensifies offensive in Wadi Barada as Russian jets pound jihadist positions"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Debe ser sin tregua, sin negociaciones para acabar con estos criminales de guerra, ojalá tenga éxitos.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 15:33
wpDiscuz