BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:55 P.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their assault in the Wadi Barada area of rural Damascus on Thursday night, striking the jihadist rebel defenses near the small town of Wadi Al-Diba'a.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army killed 11 militants from Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) at the town of Wadi Al-Diba'a after they scored a direct hit on a jihadist gathering point near the Deir Maqran axis in Wadi Barada.

On Friday morning, the Syrian Arab Army's 4th Mechanized Division stormed Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham's positions at the northern axis of the Wadi Barada area, resulting in a fierce battle that is still ongoing at the moment.

In addition to the ground assault, the Russian Air Force has launched over 10 airstrikes in Wadi Barada today, hitting Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham gathering points around this mountainous region in rural Damascus.