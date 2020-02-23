BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – Clashes continued between the Syrian Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants near the town of Nayrab on Saturday.
READ ALSO: Jihadists Preparing for Large-Scale Counter-Offensive in Idlih, Aleppo
According to reports from the Idlib front, the jihadist rebels an their Turkish-backed allies from the National Liberation Front (NLF) heavily shelled the Syrian Arab Army’s positions around Nayrab.
This new attack on Nayrab would result in a fierce exchange of artillery and missiles between the Syrian Army and the Turkish-backed militants.
On Thursday, the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants attempted to capture Nayrab during a large-scale operation in eastern Idlib.
The offensive would end terribly for the jihadist rebels, as the Syrian and Russian forces nearly wiped out the entire attacking force.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.