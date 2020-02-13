BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Despite the harsh weather conditions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is involved in heavy clashes with the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

READ ALSO: Jihadists Take Advantage of Poor Weather to Launch Offensive in Idlib

The Syrian Arab Army reconnaissance units began to intensify their operations along the contact lines in the northeastern countryside of Latakia, which extend from the Turkish border in the north, to the northwestern border of the Al-Ghaab Plain region, passing through the areas overlooking the strategic Kabani Hills that are adjacent to the city of Jisr al-Shughour, the stronghold the Turkestan Islamic party in western Idlib.

In this vital region, the International Highway (M-4) links Aleppo, the Syrian economic capital, with the ports of Latakia and Tartous on the Mediterranean.

According to a military report from the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Army has been working to clear more hilltops around the Kabani front, despite the redeployment of the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) from this imperative front.

In a video released by Sputnik Arabic on Thursday, the Syrian Army can be seen engaging the jihadist rebels in the vast mountains of Latakia.

Advertisements