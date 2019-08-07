BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Wednesday morning after their troops expelled Jaysh Al-Izza from the key town of Zakah.
While the battle for the nearby town of Arbaeen was considered more intense, the Syrian Army was able to finally impose full control over Zakah after Jaysh Al-Izza’s lines collapsed on Monday morning .
As shown in the video below, the Syrian Arab Army is now in full control of this town and they also possess the high ground over the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.