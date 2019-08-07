BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Wednesday morning after their troops expelled Jaysh Al-Izza from the key town of Zakah.

While the battle for the nearby town of Arbaeen was considered more intense, the Syrian Army was able to finally impose full control over Zakah after Jaysh Al-Izza’s lines collapsed on Monday morning .

As shown in the video below, the Syrian Arab Army is now in full control of this town and they also possess the high ground over the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkish military convoy enters northern Hama

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
NKusa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Weldon Cheek
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Get some aa guns and atgm’s set up quickly boys! Throw some mines out there on the approaches too! Dont let them take it back now! Which is next? Kafir zitta or al lattimina (sorry about the spelling im an ignorant brit!!)
Keep up the good work!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-07 21:00
NKusa
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NKusa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Above watching across the horizon
Stand and fight
Leave get pulverize

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 01:44
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Estoy extrañando esos videos donde la fuerza aérea bombardea a los mercenarios hecho pedazos.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 03:01