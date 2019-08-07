BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a big advance in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Wednesday morning after their troops expelled Jaysh Al-Izza from the key town of Zakah.

While the battle for the nearby town of Arbaeen was considered more intense, the Syrian Army was able to finally impose full control over Zakah after Jaysh Al-Izza’s lines collapsed on Monday morning .

As shown in the video below, the Syrian Arab Army is now in full control of this town and they also possess the high ground over the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.

Advertisements