BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently announced that their forces were in full control of the once militant-held northern Hama pocket.
Among the areas captured by the Syrian Arab Army were the key towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah; these two towns were previously the strongholds of Jaysh Al-Izza in northern Hama.
As shown in the short video below, the Syrian Army is now inside of Kafr Zita after the remaining militants either surrendered to the military or fled to the Turkish observation post in Morek.
With these areas now clear, the Syrian Army will shift their attention to either the militant stronghold of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man or the Al-Ghaab Plain.
Currently, the Turkish military has established an unofficial observation post between Khan Sheikhoun and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man; however, the Syrian Army can attack from a different flank.
The Turkish regime has already announced that they will not withdraw from any observation post in northwestern Syria, despite being encircled by the Syrian military at the town of Morek.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.