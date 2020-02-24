BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a new advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, as their troops captured one of the last strongholds for the jihadist rebels in this area.

According to a field report from the Idlib Governorate on Monday, the Syrian Arab Army captured the jihadist stronghold of Kafr Sijnah last night after breaking through Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s front-lines inside the town.

The capture of Kafr Sijnah by the Syrian Arab Army eventually led to the jihadist collapse south of the town, as the military was able to seize several other towns over the last 12 hours.

With Kafr Sijnah now under their control, the Syrian Arab Army will now attempt to capture the entire Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib; this area had been a jihadist stronghold for much of the war.

Below is a video from Kafr Sijnah after the Syrian Arab Army toured the town on Monday morning:

