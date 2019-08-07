BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) struck back against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in central Syria, launching several attacks on the terrorist group’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

Using both air and ground strikes, the Syrian Army began their assault by targeting a number of Islamic State terrorists near the T-3 Pumping Station in the eastern part of the Homs Governorate on Wednesday.

Following an attack near the T-3 Station, the Syrian military expanded their strikes to the Deir Ezzor Governorate’s western border, where they killed several members of the Islamic State and inflicted heavy damage on their military equipment.

The Syrian Arab Army recently stepped up their strikes against the Islamic State, following several hit-and-run attacks that resulted in a number of casualties for the military in both central and eastern Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Massive number of Syrian Army reinforcements head to northwest Hama for next offensive

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
NKusa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Weldon Cheek
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Was wondering how these ops were going,sounds good!.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 00:09
NKusa
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NKusa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The party
Hitting All over
Before #idlibdawn
FULL CHARGE AHEAD

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 01:24
Member
Noble Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ya se esperaba esto en la zona, debe continuar la ofensiva hasta desratizar la zona.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 03:13
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is an excellent progress from SAA & Allies.
Hope with this operation the piles in Badiya Al-Sham region are surgically removed!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-08 13:24