BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their push towards the strategic city of Saraqib on Sunday, as their forces managed to capture more territory from the jihadist rebels in eastern Idlib.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army captures several areas in southeast Idlib

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Army kicked off the new week by capturing two towns north of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man after engaging the remaining jihadists in this area.

According to a field report from eastern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture the towns of Kafr Bateekh and Dadeij near the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5), putting them closer to Saraqib and the imperative Latakia-Aleppo Highway (M-4).

If the Syrian Army reaches the Latakia-Aleppo Highway in the coming days, this could be disastrous for the remaining jihadist rebels in the area, as this is one of their main supply routes to this area from Idlib.

Advertisements