BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Army are on the verge of liberating the imperative town of Souran in northern Hama countryside after recapturing the town of Maardes.

Along with the capture of Maardes, the Maardes silos and Zidan hills were recovered by the Syrian Army after heavy clashes with the militant groups.

The path to capture Maardes was only possible after heavy non-stop Russian airstrikes last night that targeted jihadist positions in Maardes, Souran, Taibat Alimam and Helfaya, which devastated their defensive positions.

With this advance, it is expected that Souran, a town with a prewar population of around 30,000 people,  will be liberated within hours.

Meanwhile, a large group of Russian Marines and military police arrived to the predominately Christian city of Mhardeh this past weekend in order to help protect the area and join the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) as they begin a massive operation to recover the territory they lost from the jihadist rebels.

 

 

Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News

