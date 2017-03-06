BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their wide-scale offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, liberating three villages from the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization near Mount Salma.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the villages of Rasm Al-Hammam, Al-Ashayni, and Abu Judhah Al-Kabeera after a short battle with the Islamic State terrorists this afternoon.

This latest advance by the Tiger Forces this afternoon was made possible by the Syrian Arab Army’s liberation of Judhah Al-Sagheera and Al-Ra’wiyah in the northern part of the Deir Hafer Plain earlier today.

With these five villages liberated today, the Syrian Arab Army is now within striking distance of the Islamic State’s stronghold of Khafsa, which is also strategic because of its proximity to the Euphrates River.

