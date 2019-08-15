BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new offensive last week to capture the key town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.

Since launching this offensive, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture several points from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

The Syrian Army is now working to capture the last points under the control of the jihadist rebels south of Kabani.

In the video below, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen taking on the jihadist rebels near the strategic town of Kabani in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia.

