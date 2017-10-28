BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their large-scale offensive in Deir Ezzor City last night, targeting the remaining Islamic State (ISIS) forces spread across several districts inside the provincial capital.

Led by the Tiger Forces and 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Al-Ummal and Al-Kanamat districts of Deir Ezzor.

Shortly after launching their big assault, the Syrian Arab Army was able to secure a large advance inside the provincial capital, liberating several neighborhoods that were previously occupied by the Islamic State.

The Syrian Arab Army is now attacking the Islamic State’s last positions in the southern corridor Deir Ezzor, hoping to put an end to the Islamic State’s presence in the provincial capital.

Syrian Army hits ISIS hard in Deir Ezzor, scores big advance

hestroy
hestroy
Good news, indeed!

28/10/2017 15:50
