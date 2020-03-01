BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside Hezbollah, scored a new advance in the city of Saraqib on Sunday, following the resumption of their counter-offensive in this area.

Led by elements of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture several areas inside of Saraqib, including a number of neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city.

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah are now steadily advancing in the city-center, as they look to capture the remaining neighborhoods under the control of the militant forces.

The Syrian Arab Army recently got a major boost at the Saraqib front when reinforcements from Hezbollah in Aleppo and the 25th Division in southern Idlib redeployed to this front.

The counter-offensive was briefly forestalled over the weekend, when the Turkish Armed Forces carried out several attacks across the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.

ALSO READ  Syrian military strikes jihadist positions at key town in western Aleppo

Aparece Hezbolá en acción, ahora Israel debe estar furioso, quizá en un futuro cercano Erdogan busque alianza con Netanyahu de manera público, ambos son patrocinadores, siempre apoyando al terrorismo en Siria. Frente a ello Rusia ni Irán deben titubear frente al gobierno Turco.

