BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside Hezbollah, scored a new advance in the city of Saraqib on Sunday, following the resumption of their counter-offensive in this area.
Led by elements of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture several areas inside of Saraqib, including a number of neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city.
According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah are now steadily advancing in the city-center, as they look to capture the remaining neighborhoods under the control of the militant forces.
The Syrian Arab Army recently got a major boost at the Saraqib front when reinforcements from Hezbollah in Aleppo and the 25th Division in southern Idlib redeployed to this front.
The counter-offensive was briefly forestalled over the weekend, when the Turkish Armed Forces carried out several attacks across the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
