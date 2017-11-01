BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies scored another big advance in the western countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Backed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah, the Syrian Arab Army continued their advance along the Deir Ezzor-Albukamal Road, liberating at least 11km of territory east of the T-2 Pumping Station.

This advance comes just 24 hours after the Syrian Army and their allies liberated 7km along the Deir Ezzor-Albukamal Road and reached two towns east of the T-2 Station.

The Syrian Arab Army and their allies launched Operation Dawn 3 earlier this week in a new bid to reach the strategic border-city of Albukamal.

Albukamal is located along the Iraqi border and is considered the Islamic State’s new de facto capital in Syria.