BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside Hezbollah and Hashd Al-Sha’abi, resumed their offensive operations in the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Monday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions near the strategic T-3 Pumping Station.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion and their allies stormed the Islamic State’s defenses north of the T-3 Pumping Station, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist group’s positions.
According to a military source in Palmyra, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies seized several points at the northern perimeter of the T-3 Pumping Station, while inching closer to the Qarah Al-Maskah area that is located west of the Al-Hayl Gas Field.
The Syrian Arab Army and their allies are now pushing further east towards the Al-Hayl Gas Field, where they hope to expel the remaining Islamic State terrorists to the city of Sukhnah.
Share this article:
ALSO READ Desert Hawks Brigade commences operation to annihilate ISIS bastion in east Hama, gains made