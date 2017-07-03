BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside Hezbollah and Hashd Al-Sha’abi, resumed their offensive operations in the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Monday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) positions near the strategic T-3 Pumping Station.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion and their allies stormed the Islamic State’s defenses north of the T-3 Pumping Station, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist group’s positions.
According to a military source in Palmyra, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies seized several points at the northern perimeter of the T-3 Pumping Station, while inching closer to the Qarah Al-Maskah area that is located west of the Al-Hayl Gas Field.
The Syrian Arab Army and their allies are now pushing further east towards the Al-Hayl Gas Field, where they hope to expel the remaining Islamic State terrorists to the city of Sukhnah.
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Desert Hawks Brigade commences operation to annihilate ISIS bastion in east Hama, gains made

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

2 COMMENTS