BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies have officially liberated the T-2 Pumping Station after several days of fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

Backed by Hezbollah and Liwaa Fatemiyoun, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the western and southern flanks of the T-2 Station this morning.

With only one outlet to retreat, the Islamic State terrorists attempted to fight off the Syrian Army and their allies, but were ultimately forced to retreat in order to avoid being completely encircled.

As a result of today’s operation, the Syrian Army is now in prime position to launch an offensive from the T-2 Station to the strategic city of Albukamal on the Iraqi border.

1 Comment on "Syrian Army, Hezbollah liberate strategic base in western Deir Ezzor"

Deo Cass
Guest
Deo Cass
We were already here 3 times before. When the Syrian government forces were just 40km away from Raqqa, when they were just 12km away from Jafra oil fields, and when they were just 10km away from Omar oil and gas fields. With Russia turning its back on Syria I don’t take anything foregranted anymore. Thanks God Hezbollah is there and God is with them. May God bless them.

26/10/2017 13:56
