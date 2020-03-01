BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah are currently advancing at the Saraqib front in eastern Idlib, as their forces have reportedly captured several sites from the jihadists and Turkish-backed militants.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah managed to retake the towns of Kafr Bateekh, Dadikh, Tal Dadikh, Jawbas, and San, putting their forces at the outskirts of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.
Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah are currently advancing inside the city of Saraqib, as their forces have already captured several neighborhoods and building blocks from the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants.
This latest advance by the Syrian Army and Hezbollah comes just hours after they resumed their offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The Syrian Army is hoping to clear Saraqib in the coming hours before they redeploy troops to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region in southern Idlib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.