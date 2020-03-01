BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah are currently advancing at the Saraqib front in eastern Idlib, as their forces have reportedly captured several sites from the jihadists and Turkish-backed militants.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah managed to retake the towns of Kafr Bateekh, Dadikh, Tal Dadikh, Jawbas, and San, putting their forces at the outskirts of Nayrab in eastern Idlib.

Furthermore, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah are currently advancing inside the city of Saraqib, as their forces have already captured several neighborhoods and building blocks from the jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants.

This latest advance by the Syrian Army and Hezbollah comes just hours after they resumed their offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The Syrian Army is hoping to clear Saraqib in the coming hours before they redeploy troops to the Jabal Al-Zawiya region in southern Idlib.

