BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – For the second time in two days, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) has not used their warplanes to strike the Idlib Governorate.

To pick up the slack for the absence of airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has carried out several artillery and missile strikes across the southern countryside of Idlib, hitting a number of areas under the control of both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

According to a field report from the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Army’s missile teams heavily targeted the jihadist trenches that were dug along the southern Idlib countryside.

While they have refrained from storming these trenches, the Syrian Army has relied on their artillery shells and missiles to force the jihadist rebels to abandon these sites along the front-lines.

