BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavily bombarded the jihadist positions near the Latakia-Turkish border, Thursday, hitting a number of sites belonging to the militant groups in the area.
According to a field report from the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Army utilized heavy artillery and missiles to strike the jihadist posts near Al-Haddadeh on Thursday.
The Syrian Army would continue their attack by launching several missiles towards the jihadist positions in the Jabal Turkmen and Jabal Al-Akrad regions of northern Latakia.
The jihadist rebels and Turkish-backed militants responded by firing a barrage of artillery shells towards the Syrian Army’s positions, hitting some sites near the town of Kinsibba.
The Latakia Governorate has recently witnessed an increase in violence, following an attempt by the jihadist rebels to attack the Hmeimim Airbase along the coast.
Since this attempted attack on the Hmeimim Airbase, which hosts the Russian military, the jihadist rebels have found themselves to be the recipients of daily attacks by the Syrian Army, who has refused to let up on their pressure.
