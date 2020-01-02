BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced that their forces have increased their coordination efforts with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in order to prevent terrorists from infiltrating the border.

The spokesman for the joint operations, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, confirmed that “the military fortifications on the Iraqi-Syrian border prevent the entry of terrorist Daesh gangs into Iraqi territory.”

Al-Khafaji stressed that “the border strip has been strengthened and secured, and the ISIS gangs cannot penetrate or approach the Iraqi borders, in addition to not allowing any area to move them over an area of ​​more than 610 kilometers, after largely securing the border.”

He indicated that there is contact with the Syrian side and the Syrian Democratic Forces, to prevent the terrorist group’s movements.

The joint forces confirmed earlier the securing of the border strip between Syria and Iraq, the development of fortifications, earthen mounds, trenches and barbed wire, as well as observation towers, thermal cameras and continuous aerial reconnaissance.

