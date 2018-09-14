BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) upcoming offensive in the Idlib Governorate will be limited to only certain parts of the province, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News this weekend.

According to the source, the Syrian Army has offensives planned in northern Latakia, northern Hama, southeast Idlib, and southwest Idlib.

The source said that the offensives in Idlib will be limited to the Al-Ghaab Plain (SW Idlib), Jisr Al-Shughour (SW Idlib), and Abu Dhuhour area (SE Idlib).

He would add that the Syrian Army may push towards the outskirts of Saraqib and Ma’arat Nu’man, but this is still being discussed among the commanders of the Syrian Army and Russian military.

There has been much speculation recently that the Syrian Army would attempt to capture the entire Idlib Governorate; however, the military source said the army has not made these plans.

It appears that the main objective of these offensives is to seal the entire Idlib Governorare border with the Hama and Latakia governorates.

For Russia, retaking Jisr Al-Shughour is their primary objective, as it is the main launching point for the jihadist missiles and drones on the Hmeymim Airbase in southwest Latakia

Advertisements