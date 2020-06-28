BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy attack on the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this weekend, targeting several sites under the control of the jihadist rebels.

According to a military report from the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army and Republican Guard repeatedly struck the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Akrad and Jabal Al-Turkmen regions, using heavy artillery and missiles to weaken the militant defenses.

The attack by the Syrian Arab Army primarily targeted the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, who the military blamed for the drone strikes on the coastal city of Jableh and Hmeimim Airbase earlier this week.

This latest attack by the Syrian Arab Army also comes at a time when they are building up their forces along the front-lines in the Al-Ghaab Plain and Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

These aforementioned regions in northwestern Syria are partially under the control of hardline groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party, Hurras Al-Deen, and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

However, the likelihood of a Syrian Army operation taking place in the next few weeks is highly unlikely because the jihadist factions are currently involved in a deadly civil war in the Idlib Governorate.

The Syrian Army will likely wait until the jihadist civil war concludes before launching a military operation.

