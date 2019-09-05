SYRIA, DAMASCUS (6:05) – Turkish-backed militants in west Aleppo countryside were given last warning to evacuate the de-escalation zone as more government reinforcements pour into the battlefield area.

Using loudspeakers, a Syrian Army officer set the 15th of October as the deadline for militants to leave the disbarment area known as the de-escalation zone.

“On October 15th, everyone who won’t leave the disbarment area will be targeted and destroyed. The clock is ticking; it’s your choice. You either succumb or your corpses will rot under the sun”, the statement read.

“We know exactly where are you ]terrorists[ hiding, your hideouts and tunnels won’t protect you. The Russian air force will unleash hell over your heads”, it added.

According to reports, huge reinforcements from various formations of the Syrian Army have recently poured into the western and northern Aleppo countryside for a major upcoming offensive.

On August 18, The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) launched several artillery shells towards the town of Tal Rifa’at in northern Aleppo, hitting a Russian Army post in the area.

The attack has reportedly injured one Russian soldier.

Earlier on August, Militants in the outskirts of Aleppo opened mortar fire at the city’s residential areas leaving several people injured, according tothe Syrian state television.

Advertisements