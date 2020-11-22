BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing for a major operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) after months of back-and-forth fighting in the central and eastern regions of the country.

According to reports from the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army moved reinforcements from the western part of the country to the northwestern part of the Badiya Al-Sham region, as they prepare for a large-scale combing operation against hte Islamic State.

This planned operation comes just months after the Islamic State began targeting the eastern part of the Hama Governorate, a region of Syria that they had previously abandoned following their defeat there in 2017.

This operation will likely last for several days and include the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), as the Islamic State has proven difficult to track in this vast desert area.

It appears the operation will begin in the northwestern part of the Badiya Al-Sham region, but will likely spread to areas around Badiya Al-Sukhnah area, which is where the Islamic State has carved out a large stronghold near this imperative desert town east of Palmyra (Tadmur).

The last major operation against the Islamic State occurred over the Summer, when the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted a large-scale air assault on the terrorist group near the administrative borders of the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.

The Russian military reported that dozens of Islamic State terrorists were neutralized in this large-scale air assault.