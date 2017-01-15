BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has taken full control of 'Ayn Khadar in the Wadi Barada area after launching a powerful attack last night to expel the remaining jihadists from the area.

Initially, the Syrian Arab Army controlled a little over three quarters of 'Ayn Khadar after the militants reentered the village on Friday; however, the assassination of Brigadier General Ahmad Ghadban on Saturday by the jihadist rebels put an end to peace talks.

In addition to their advance at 'Ayn Khadar, the Syrian Arab Army also cleared the area around Bassima village, forcing Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front) and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham to retreat to Wadi Barada village.

The Syrian Arab Army does not plan to halt their military operations anymore after Brigadier General Ahmad Ghadban's murder; they will also not send a peace envoy to the front-lines due to security concerns.

