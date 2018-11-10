A field commander described the heroic military operation carried out by the Syrian army to release all people abducted by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists from Sweida province few weeks ago as “very precise.”
2 2
- 4Shares
The US illegal base in Al Tanf should be wiped out with some ICBM’s. Just confirms the US as Takfiri Terror sponsors. I wonder what the US and the world would do if say another world power set up base somewhere along the US southern border with a 55km radius buffer zone. Then began training, arming and spewing out Terror groups on the population.
Daeshbags-Sux, shut up you Zio trash
Daesh has among its members terrorists from Iraq, Turkey, Ingushetia, Uzbekistan, and India? From India huh well now that is revealing. Daesh will only have Moslems as their Jihadi Fighters who believe in their Islam & Calif Bhagdadi.
Which anti-air weapons? I don’t recall any use of Stinger by IS, actually, not even Igla or Strela.
Ah, Yankee provide Kornet missiles?
C’mon, this is propaganda 😉
And all this going through SAA lines at will? Huhu!
siyonist dogs daesbags
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.