BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Two Syrian Arab Army (SAA) roadblocks prevented a U.S. military convoy from reaching the Hasakah-Tal Barak Road in the eastern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Friday.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army Will Not Enter Idlib City At This Time – Military Expert
According to a report from Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army’s road blocks in the villages of Al-Sibat and Tal Aswad, which are located in the Jabal Kawkab area near the Regiment 123 Base, prevented the U.S. forces from continuing down the Hasakah-Tal Barak Road.
The report stated that these American convoy made a rare appearance in this part of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as it has been under the control of the Syrian military for the entire war.
The Syrian Arab Army’s 17th Division is primary stationed in the Jabal Kawkab area; they have setup at least ten roadblocks directly east of Al-Hasakah’s provincial capital.
Tensions have recently increased in the Al-Hasakah Governorate following a fierce confrontation between the U.S. forces and residents of the Khirbat Amo in southern Al-Qamishli.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.