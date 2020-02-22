BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – Two Syrian Arab Army (SAA) roadblocks prevented a U.S. military convoy from reaching the Hasakah-Tal Barak Road in the eastern countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Friday.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Will Not Enter Idlib City At This Time – Military Expert

According to a report from Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army’s road blocks in the villages of Al-Sibat and Tal Aswad, which are located in the Jabal Kawkab area near the Regiment 123 Base, prevented the U.S. forces from continuing down the Hasakah-Tal Barak Road.

The report stated that these American convoy made a rare appearance in this part of the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as it has been under the control of the Syrian military for the entire war.

The Syrian Arab Army’s 17th Division is primary stationed in the Jabal Kawkab area; they have setup at least ten roadblocks directly east of Al-Hasakah’s provincial capital.

Tensions have recently increased in the Al-Hasakah Governorate following a fierce confrontation between the U.S. forces and residents of the Khirbat Amo in southern Al-Qamishli.

Massive Turkish military convoy enters Idlib amid reports of counter-offensive against Syrian Army

The Syrians have every right to block US military. It’s there country and the US military are illegal occupiers.

2020-02-22 08:58
Confrontation is what the americans want, so that way the can attack syrian army…

2020-02-22 11:38