BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed offensive in eastern Idlib ended with no advance for the militant forces, as they were forced to withdraw from the western sector of Nayrab.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Local Defense Forces (LDF), were able to fend off the militant attack after a few hours of fighting on Thursday.

The source said the Syrian military suffered minimal casualties during the battle, while the Turkish Ministry of Defense contrasted these claims, alleging that more than 50 soldiers were killed.

The total number of killed or wounded for the Turkish-backed militants is unknown at this time; however, the Turkish Ministry of Defense did announce that two of their soldiers were killed and five more were wounded after an airstrike hit their positions in the Idlib Governorate.

Thursday’s offensive marked the first time in a week that the Turkish-backed militants launched an offensive against the Syrian Arab Army in eastern Idlib.

Previously, the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies were on the defensive in Idlib and Aleppo, as they lost several areas over the course of the month.

