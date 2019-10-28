BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attempted to advance their positions in the northeastern region of Syria last night, despite an ongoing ceasefire that was brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at two towns between Tal Tamr and Ras Al-‘Ayn.

Following a fierce engagement, the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the attempted militant advance in northwestern Al-Hasakah, forcing the latter to eventually withdraw towards Ras Al-‘Ayn.

According to a military report from northwestern Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army was able to kill some of the Turkish-backed militants after they attempted to overrun their positions.

This latest attack by the Turkish-backed militants marks the third time in the last five days that they have stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Al-Hasakah countryside.

