BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Turkish-backed militants attempted to advance their positions in the northeastern region of Syria last night, despite an ongoing ceasefire that was brokered by Russia and Turkey.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, the Turkish-backed militants stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at two towns between Tal Tamr and Ras Al-‘Ayn.
Following a fierce engagement, the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the attempted militant advance in northwestern Al-Hasakah, forcing the latter to eventually withdraw towards Ras Al-‘Ayn.
According to a military report from northwestern Al-Hasakah, the Syrian Army was able to kill some of the Turkish-backed militants after they attempted to overrun their positions.
This latest attack by the Turkish-backed militants marks the third time in the last five days that they have stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Al-Hasakah countryside.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.