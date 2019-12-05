BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units in southeastern Idlib foiled another infiltration attempt by the jihadist rebels on Thursday, killing and wounding several militants in the process.

According to a field report from this front, the jihadist rebels attempted to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s positions near the town of Sinjar on Thursday morning; this resulted in a fierce battle with the soldiers along this southeast Idlib front.

The Syrian Army was able to fend off the jihadist attack while also inflicting heavy casualties within the ranks of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

This attack by the jihadist rebels came shortly after the Syrian Arab Army took hold of the air defense base near the town of Umm Al-Tinah.

