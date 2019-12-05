BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units in southeastern Idlib foiled another infiltration attempt by the jihadist rebels on Thursday, killing and wounding several militants in the process.
According to a field report from this front, the jihadist rebels attempted to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s positions near the town of Sinjar on Thursday morning; this resulted in a fierce battle with the soldiers along this southeast Idlib front.
The Syrian Army was able to fend off the jihadist attack while also inflicting heavy casualties within the ranks of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.
This attack by the jihadist rebels came shortly after the Syrian Arab Army took hold of the air defense base near the town of Umm Al-Tinah.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.