BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new attack in the northern countryside of Latakia on Friday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s positions along one of several hilltops in the Jabal Al-Turkmen region.

According to the Syrian Arab Army, their troops engaged the jihadist faction, which was believed to be the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), in the Jabal Al-Turkmen region, killing and wounding a number of the militants during the attack.

Friday’s attack by the jihadist rebels comes at a time when tensions between the latter and the Syrian Army are at a month-long high in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army later responded to this jihadist attack by launching several artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist bases near the Turkish border.

A source from the army said their artillery and missiles heavily targeted the jihadist supply lines that run from the Hatay Province (Turkey) to the Jabal Al-Turkmen region of Latakia.

