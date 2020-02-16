BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) managed to thwart a terrorist attack that targeted the Homs oil refinery with armed drones.
READ ALSO: Syrian Oil Facilities Come Under Attack in Eastern Syria
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the engineering units of the Syrian Army “managed to disable and land 5 drones electronically” during their attempted attack on the oil facilities.
These attacks on Syria’s oil facilities have become more frequent, as unknown groups attempt to further harm the Syrian economy.
In a statement issued in June of last year, the Ministry of Oil announced a sabotage operation targeting its oil installations in the coastal city of Baniyas, where the oil terminals linking the Baniyas refinery and the oil terminals located under the Mediterranean waters were bombed.
Homs refinery, founded in 1959, is one of the largest refineries in Syria and it consists of a number of distillation units of all kinds and naphtha improvement to raise octane.
The refinery produces domestic gas, premium and regular gasoline, aircraft kerosene, heavy and light diesel, fuels of all kinds, sulfur, hydrogen gas, oxygen, and others.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.