BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, stated that the militants targeted the Syrian government forces at least times in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, and all attacks were repelled.

“The gunmen of the terrorist group, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), active in the Idlib Governorate, attacked the Syrian government forces the times,” Borenkov said at a press conference.

Borenkov said that in the direction of the Azmarin axis, there were up to 30 fighters, supported by 4 armed minivans, who, with a sudden attack, attempted to seize the positions of the Syrian Army.

He continued, “The attack was repulsed, 3 were liquidated, 7 gunmen were wounded. 3 Syrian soldiers were killed and 8 wounded.”

Borenkov noted that another attack took place on the Al-Ghadfa – Abu Dafna axis, where about 10 armed men, with the support of 4 pick-up trucks carrying heavy machine guns, attacked the positions of the Syrian Arab Army, but the attack was repulsed.

He continued: “Two gunmen were eliminated and 5 were wounded.”

“The third attack occurred when approximately 20 gunmen attempted to infiltrate into the village of Al-Tah; they were confronted, one gunman was killed, and 3 others were injured. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and 5 others were wounded,” Borenkov added.

