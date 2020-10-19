BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – Over the last three months, the Syrian Armed Forces have concentrated heavily on strengthening its troops through recruitment efforts across the country.

According to a source in Damascus, the Syrian Armed Forces have been able to add tens of thousands of soldiers to its ranks in 2020, while also strengthening its forces with new weapons courtesy of their Russian allies.

The source further added that the ongoing ceasefire in northwestern Syria has paved the way for the Syrian military to focus on recruiting and developing its forces.

With help from Russia and Iran, Syria has been able to modernize their military with new equipment and weapons that were previously not available to the Arab Republic before the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

Furthermore, Iran’s military industries have paved the way for the Syrian Armed Forces to use new technologies, including drones, which were not used much prior to 2019.

In 2017 and 2018, Iran showcased its drone technology during operations against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Iran’s drones repeatedly targeted the Islamic State’s positions along the Iraqi border, which made way for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies to capture several areas from the terrorist group, including the cities of Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal.

Now, with the expiration of the U.N.’s arms embargo, Iran’s military industries will likely get a boost, as they begin to export their weapons and equipment to foreign clients.