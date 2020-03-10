BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered more tunnels and bases that belonged to the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo this week.

During their large-scale combing operation through the western countryside of Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army found large trenches connecting to tunnels across the battlefield.

In addition to these tunnels and trenches, the Syrian Army also found what is believed to be the headquarters of Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, the leader of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Based on the video footage, the jihadist rebels were well-prepared for a long battle against the Syrian Armed Forces; however, their large-scale losses across the Aleppo and Idlib governorates seem to have played a major role in their collapse.

