BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) uncovered a large cache of munitions that were left behind by the jihadist rebels in the Idlib Governorate.
According to reports, the Syrian Army discovered the munitions cache inside the town of Khan Al-Sabil, which was captured by the military earlier this year.
“A month ago, our army liberated this area. Work [by sappers] began immediately, they began to look for remnants from militants so that the inhabitants of this area could return”, Hadu Yasser, a colonel in the Syrian Army’s engineering corps, said.
The village is located next to the M5 highway connecting Damascus and Aleppo.
An ammunition depot with dozens of hand grenades, US-made anti-personnel mines, detonators, improvised explosive devices, and a suicide belt was discovered in one of the bunkers.
The cache was destroyed by a controlled explosion. Currently, Syrian sappers, including those trained by their Russian colleagues, are clearing the village of mines.
