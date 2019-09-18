BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has uncovered a tunnel that is filled with chemical hazard equipment and weapons inside the town of Khan Sheikhoun.
Video footage captured by the Union News channel shows the Syrian Army inside the cave and combing through the contents that were left behind by the militant forces and White Helmets.
According to the Syrian Army, the cave was used by the White Helmets to “fabricate’ chemical attacks”, citing the equipment found in this former base as proof.
On April 4th, 2017, the militant forces, then in control of Khan Sheikhoun, accused the Syrian military of using chemical weapons during an aerial attack over the city.
The Syrian Arab Army and Russian Armed Forces denied the allegations, but the U.S. administration made the decision to launch an attack on the Shayrat Airbase in response to claims.
The Syrian government maintains the attack was fabricated by the White Helmets, while the opposition says this one of many chemical attacks carried out by the military.
