BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has uncovered a tunnel that is filled with chemical hazard equipment and weapons inside the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Video footage captured by the Union News channel shows the Syrian Army inside the cave and combing through the contents that were left behind by the militant forces and White Helmets.

According to the Syrian Army, the cave was used by the White Helmets to “fabricate’ chemical attacks”, citing the equipment found in this former base as proof.

On April 4th, 2017, the militant forces, then in control of Khan Sheikhoun, accused the Syrian military of using chemical weapons during an aerial attack over the city.

The Syrian Arab Army and Russian Armed Forces denied the allegations, but the U.S. administration made the decision to launch an attack on the Shayrat Airbase in response to claims.

The Syrian government maintains the attack was fabricated by the White Helmets, while the opposition says this one of many chemical attacks carried out by the military.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Syrian Air Force bombs drone base of foreign-led jihadist group in western Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
John WallaceMarg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It proves nothing. The west will just say the Syrians and Russians put it there too frame the moderate peace loving rebels and honorable white helmets. They will never admit their bombing ( UKFRUS ) was wrong or misguided. No doubt if they have western / NATO marking then Iran took them off Iraq and used them which shows the need too attack Iran . Wonder why marg never thought of that one..

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-19 01:55
Unknown
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Unknown
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yeah, seeing the discovery of chemical weapons in recently liberated areas like Eastern Ghouta and Aleppo in what was clearly terrorist arsenals…. Nonetheless I was hoping the SAA would find an arsenal of chemical weapons when I heard that Khan Sheikhoun was liberated.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-19 09:09
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

No surprise for me, it smelled the false flag from 3,000km

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-18 23:18