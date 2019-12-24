BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies have retaken a town in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) are in full control of Al-Ghadfah, which is located just north of Jarjanaz in southeastern Idlib.

A source from the Syrian Army said the town itself was never fully secured and that soldiers were unable to hold the area overnight.

Al-Ghadfah is important because it is one of the last towns before the southern gates of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Lastly, as long as the jihadist rebels control Al-Ghadfah, the Syrian Army will be unable to fully secure Jarjanaz.

