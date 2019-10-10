BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently deployed several units of reinforcements to the Euphrates River Valley region of Deir Ezzor amid reports of a new operation in the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) areas.

According to a military source near the SAA-SDF lines in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army is concerned the oil fields in eastern Deir Ezzor will either remain under the control of the U.S. Coalition or be captured by the Turkish Armed Forces and their militant allies.

The source said the should the Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) enter peace talks, they will demand the handing over of these oil fields, including Al-Umar, which is the largest in eastern Syria.

He would add that the Syrian Army is prepared to act if they feel the Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of collapse east of the Euphrates River.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Turkish Army began their long-awaited military operation east of the Euphrates.

The Turkish Army, backed by their air force, unleashed a massive barrage of airstrikes and artillery shells towards the areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces along the vast Syrian-Turkish border.

As a result of this attack, at least eight people were killed inside the densely populated city of Al-Qamishli and several thousand displaced to areas south of the front-lines.

