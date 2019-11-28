BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has expanded their presence in northeastern Syria this week after establishing new points along the strategic Hasakah-Aleppo Highway.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Arab Army has entered the villages of Tal Al-Laban and Umm Al-Khayr in the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah.

These two villages were under attack by the Turkish-backed militants who repeatedly tried to breach the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions inside the Tal Tamr District.

With the Syrian Army’s deployment to these two villages, they have now beefed up the SDF’s lines while also establishing a stronger front along the Hasakah-Aleppo Highway.

Advertisements