BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their large-scale advance inside the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Thursday, liberating several sites around the strategic 137th Artillery Brigade Base in the western part of the province.

Led by elements of the Tiger Forces and 17th Reserve Division, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the Gas Factory and Raqqa Bridge in northern Deir Ezzor, paving the way for their forces to reach the Ayyash Storage area for the first time since they withdrew from it in 2015.

Following the liberation of these sites, the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate several small hilltops near Tal Sannouf; thus, securing their newest supply line they opened to the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army liberated at least 10 km of territory north and south of the supply line, giving the government a secure route to this province in eastern Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army is now trying to liberate the Islamic State’s last pocket in the northwestern region of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the military source concluded.