BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has expanded their assault across the jihadist-held areas in the Aleppo Governorate this afternoon, following a massive attack on the militant defenses near the Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army has intensified their strikes on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s (HTS) positions, striking a number of sites in towns like Khan Touman, Qarassi, Kafr Naha, Khan Al-‘Assal, and Khalsah.

This attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes just 48 hours after the jihadist rebels launched several rockets and artillery shells into Aleppo city.

The jihadist attack resulted in the death of two civilians and the hospitalization a dozen more.

Advertisements