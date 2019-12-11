BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – For the first time since the start of the Syrian conflict, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is in full control of the strategic Aleppo-Hasakah Highway (M-4 Highway).

According to a report from the military, their troops have deployed across this strategic highway and setup several checkpoints to ensure the safety of this imperative roadway that stretches across northern Syria.

The Syrian Army units, accompanied by Russian military police, had entered on Monday one of the last areas under militant control along this highway.

As a result of this move, which was brokered by the Russian military, the Syrian Arab Army was able to establish control over the last areas that were still occupied by the Turkish-backed militants.

Last month, the Syrian army carried out a deployment along the Syrian-Turkish border in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah; this gave them control of 90km worth of border territory.

The units of the Syrian Army then started the deployment process from Tal Tamr, in the northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah, and continued their movement and entered the villages and towns of Dodan, Qasr Shark, Hasda Fawqani, Amuda, Al-Jawhariyah, Tal Hamdoun, Kharazah, Fawqani Al-Dar, Abu Jarada, Al-Qurmaniyah, Karbashk, Rabat Hajj Ibrahim, Al-Ardah, Labwah, Al-Ibrahimiya, Musharifah, Asadiyah, and Bab Al-Faraj.

The Syrian army units previously entered the city of Derbasiyya on the Syrian-Turkish border, which is located to the east of Ras al-‘Ayn, in northern Al-Hasakah.

With this latest deployment, the Syrian military will now shift its attention to ensuring the safety of this highway so that civilians can begin to use it.

