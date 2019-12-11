BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – For the first time since the start of the Syrian conflict, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is in full control of the strategic Aleppo-Hasakah Highway (M-4 Highway).
According to a report from the military, their troops have deployed across this strategic highway and setup several checkpoints to ensure the safety of this imperative roadway that stretches across northern Syria.
The Syrian Army units, accompanied by Russian military police, had entered on Monday one of the last areas under militant control along this highway.
As a result of this move, which was brokered by the Russian military, the Syrian Arab Army was able to establish control over the last areas that were still occupied by the Turkish-backed militants.
Last month, the Syrian army carried out a deployment along the Syrian-Turkish border in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah; this gave them control of 90km worth of border territory.
The units of the Syrian Army then started the deployment process from Tal Tamr, in the northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah, and continued their movement and entered the villages and towns of Dodan, Qasr Shark, Hasda Fawqani, Amuda, Al-Jawhariyah, Tal Hamdoun, Kharazah, Fawqani Al-Dar, Abu Jarada, Al-Qurmaniyah, Karbashk, Rabat Hajj Ibrahim, Al-Ardah, Labwah, Al-Ibrahimiya, Musharifah, Asadiyah, and Bab Al-Faraj.
The Syrian army units previously entered the city of Derbasiyya on the Syrian-Turkish border, which is located to the east of Ras al-‘Ayn, in northern Al-Hasakah.
With this latest deployment, the Syrian military will now shift its attention to ensuring the safety of this highway so that civilians can begin to use it.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.