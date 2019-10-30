BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has greatly increased their border presence in northern Syria over the last two weeks, as they went from an initial 15 observation posts to 84 posts this week.
According to a statement from the Russian Reconciliation Center, the Syrian military has installed 84 points between the Aleppo and Al-Hasakah governorates.
A source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News this afternoon that the majority of these border posts have been installed in the Al-Qamishli District of Al-Hasakah.
The source said that despite the installment of these border posts, the Turkish-backed forces continue to launch unwarranted attacks on the Syrian Arab Army troops near the city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
He added that the recent videos that have surfaced of Turkish-backed troops capturing Syrian soldiers near Ras Al-‘Ayn are authentic, adding that the so-called “Syrian National Army” has carried out ambushes against their forces across the western border of Al-Hasakah.
