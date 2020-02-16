BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in western Aleppo on Sunday morning, as their forces continued their push north to cutoff the jihadists in the Anadan Plain.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army launched a heavy attack on the key town of Kafr Da’el this morning in a bid to fully secure the western part of Aleppo.

According to preliminary reports from this front, the Syrian Army has entered Kafr Da’el after more than two hours of intense clashes at this town.

Should the Syrian Army capture Kafr Da’el, they will be within a few towns of besieging the entire militant-held Anadan Plain pocket, along with their last positions at the northwestern outskirts of Aleppo city.

At the same time, another unit from the Syrian Arab Army has scored an advance in eastern Idlib, seizing a new town from the jihadist rebels after a short battle.

According to the latest report from this area, the Syrian Army has captured the small town of Rakaya, which is located west of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5).

This advance in eastern Idlib on Sunday marks the first time in 72 hours that the Syrian Army has seized any territory in this governorate in northwestern Syria.

