BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was filmed heading to the Al-Raqqa city of Al-Tabaqa this week after reaching an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
In a short video released by the Sputnik News Agency, a tank unit from the Syrian Arab Army can be seen heading to the city of Al-Tabaqa and its corresponding military airport, which are both located west of the provincial capital.
On Monday, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian Arab Army had entered Al-Tabaqa and the nearby military airport after the Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. military withdrew from the area.
The Syrian Arab Army announced a military agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces on Sunday evening, which would allow the former to enter the border areas controlled by the former in northern Syria.
Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has taken control of several towns and cities in northern Syria, including Al-Tabaqa, ‘Ain ‘Issa, and Tal Tamr.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.