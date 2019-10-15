BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was filmed heading to the Al-Raqqa city of Al-Tabaqa this week after reaching an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In a short video released by the Sputnik News Agency, a tank unit from the Syrian Arab Army can be seen heading to the city of Al-Tabaqa and its corresponding military airport, which are both located west of the provincial capital.

On Monday, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian Arab Army had entered Al-Tabaqa and the nearby military airport after the Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. military withdrew from the area.

The Syrian Arab Army announced a military agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces on Sunday evening, which would allow the former to enter the border areas controlled by the former in northern Syria.

Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has taken control of several towns and cities in northern Syria, including Al-Tabaqa, ‘Ain ‘Issa, and Tal Tamr.

Member
Member
Regular
Commenter
Øystein Øglesang Hansen
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This video is showing the Turkish army, NOT the Syrian army, and the vehicles we see here are Turkish-built ACV-15 😉

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-15 14:33
james
Guest
james
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

wrong… that is the syrian army…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-16 00:36
F*ckoff
Guest
F*ckoff
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is NOT Syrian Army equipment. They're modified M113s, either Turkish or SDF, certainly not Syrian Army unless the Kurds have transferred their heavy arms over to the SAA.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-15 15:15