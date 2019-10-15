BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A Syrian Arab Army (SAA) convoy was filmed heading to the Al-Raqqa city of Al-Tabaqa this week after reaching an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In a short video released by the Sputnik News Agency, a tank unit from the Syrian Arab Army can be seen heading to the city of Al-Tabaqa and its corresponding military airport, which are both located west of the provincial capital.

On Monday, the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the Syrian Arab Army had entered Al-Tabaqa and the nearby military airport after the Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. military withdrew from the area.

The Syrian Arab Army announced a military agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces on Sunday evening, which would allow the former to enter the border areas controlled by the former in northern Syria.

Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has taken control of several towns and cities in northern Syria, including Al-Tabaqa, ‘Ain ‘Issa, and Tal Tamr.

Advertisements