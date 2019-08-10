BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) caught the militants in southern Idlib off guard, today, as they launched a surprise attack at the town front-line town of Sukayk.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army was able to overpower the militants at Sukayk this afternoon, forcing them to abandon their posts and retreat north towards the nearby town of Ta’manah.
In addition to capturing Sukayk, the Syrian Arab Army also managed to capture its corresponding hilltop, which has given them full security over the town.
Today’s new advance comes at the same time that other units from the Tiger Forces and 4th Armored Division attempt to gain ground at the towns of Al-Hobeit and Kabani (Latakia).
Since Monday, the Syrian Arab Army has captured several towns and hilltops from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza, including Al-Zakah, Tal Sakher, Tal Malah, and Hasraya.
At the same time, the militant forces have been unable to mount any significant counter-offensive to regain these territories, which has left them on the verge of being fully expelled from the Hama Governorate.
