BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Thursday completed its deployment along the Syrian-Turkish border after they reached the Al-Malikiyah District in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The Syrian Army completed its planned deployment once their troops reached the last point in the Al-Malikiyah District, which is located in the town of ‘Ayn Dewar near the Turkish border.

As a result of this deployment, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves overseeing the Rmeilan Oil Fields near the Al-Younsiyah Crossing.

However, while they are positioned near the Rmeilan Oil Fields, they do not have control of this site because the U.S. Armed Forces are currently deployed in this area.

The Al-Malikiyah District in northeastern Al-Hasakah is considered one of the most important oil rich areas as it contains a large number of oil and gas wells within the governorate.

Prior to the Syrian Army’s deployment, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were in control of this oil rich region for seven years.

The oil pipelines linking the Al-Hasakah Governorate with the Homs and Banias oil refineries have been recently subjected to sabotage operations that have led to the interruption of oil supplies to Syria.

